The days until Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series finally releases on September 2 get shorter and shorter. After a trailer earlier in the month, Amazon brought the show to San Diego Comic-Con so its creators, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, could talk about their grand plans for the Prime Video series based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s iconic fantasy saga...and also deliver another trailer. They also brought some posters with them as well, and thankfully, these ones aren’t just a bunch of cryptic hands.

