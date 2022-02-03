Amazon has spent years being very cryptic about just what its Lord of the Rings streaming show was going to be about. We got a rough time period, give or take a few thousand years. Hell, we very recently just got a name—The Rings of Power—which only tells us that this Lord of the Rings show will be about rings! And now, it’s even more mysterious.



Amazon has officially released a series of character posters depicting just some of the vast, vast array of denizens of Middle-earth who will appear in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Here’s the twist though: we have very little clue as to just who they all are, because the character posters don’t come with a character name. Each one is also just a shot of their chest and hands. Which, OK, fair, in a show about Sauron’s forging of the Rings of Power, those hands are pretty important. They don’t really tell us all that much... but when has that stopped us from speculating wildly before? Let’s take a look at the lovingly rendered digits of Tolkien’s folk.