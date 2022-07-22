We might have only just recently got a better glimpse at Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show, but today at San Diego Comic-Con the streamer gave us another glimpse back into Middle-Earth’s Second Age—and it’s looking quite fantastic.



The new trailer, just a week on from our last look at the series, focuses on Morfydd Clark’s young Galadriel, dealing with a trauma from having fought in the last war between her kind and the forces of the Dark Lord and his lieutenants. But even as the Second Age of Middle-Earth begins with what its peoples—Dwarf, Elf, Numenorian, and Harfoot alike—hope is a time of peace, Galadriel and her allies across the world are quickly finding out that in the shadows, the lingering evil of Sauron still lies waiting...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - SDCC Trailer

There’s a lot going on in this trailer, and almost all of it outside of Galadriel’s fears that evil has returned to Middle-Earth—we shots of Numenor, home to the future Men of what will eventually become Gondor and other Kingdoms by the time this vast period of Tolkien’s history is done with, the Dwarven underground mining empires, and the occasional halfling, although they’re not quite the Hobbits we know and love just yet. But what’s clear is the return of threats the Elves and other beings thought done with for now—there’s a lot of goblin attacks in here, and some very mysterious looking mystics who seem to have a connection to the prime evils thought defeated at the end of the First Age.

And then, of course, there’s a Balrog. And it’s just... straight up the Balrog as we saw it in Peter Jackson’s movies. I guess we finally have an idea of what Amazon meant when it said it could use elements of those iconic films’ imagery, even when it’s set thousands of years before them?

We’ll no doubt find out more when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins on Prime Video September 22.

