Sprawling vistas, snowcovered mountains, epic battles on horseback, villains made of deadly fire, creatures with large feet taking a leisurely stroll across the field. Yup, this is Lord of the Rings all right.



Prime Video just released the latest trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and while the previous glimpses had certainly been massive and beautiful, this one takes things up another level. Dare we say, to Peter Jackson levels of scale and scope. Characters we know, characters we don’t, it’s all here in a tease that’s sure to get you primed, pun intended, for the debut on September 2.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser | Prime Video

“This could be the beginning of a new era,” says one of the dwarves in the trailers and, of course, he’s right. The Rings of Power takes place generations before the adventures of Bilbo, Frodo and the rest but the problems remain largely the same. Evil abounds and it’s up to not just the expected heroes of Middle Earth to defend it, but for the unexpected to set up and become legends.

The trailer has so many characters, locations, statements of grandeur, it’s hard to pick out what exactly the stories are going to be. Or, more specifically, how all the stories are going to come together. Do you even think they come together? This, of course, is season one of five planned so there’s no rush to get towards any closure. On September 2, it seems likely we’re going to spend a lot of time meeting new characters, understanding new problems, and getting back used to a world that fans have loved for decades, especially the past two, thanks to the popular, Oscar-winning films. The show simply feels like we’re going home.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service September 2. Expect to learn more next week when the show hits San Diego Comic-Con.

