Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Continues to Add to the Cast

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power announced three new cast-members for the second season of the Tolkien-inspired series today on Twitter. Ciarán Hinds, an Oscar-nominated actor (for Belfast in 2021), who is known for playing Julius Caesar on the HBO series Rome, among numerous other roles, Rory Kinnear (Men, Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie who is primarily a stage actor but has appeared on Motherlands and The Clinic.



It is not clear what roles they will be playing. The three actors add to an already full cast of 23 series regulars, and the announcement comes after eight additional casting announcements were revealed in early December of last year. The sheer amount of actors involved in this project is not exactly comforting, as one of the big critiques of season one was that the disparate storylines felt disconnected and the larger plot fell by the wayside.

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season two does not have a release date, although it began filming in October of 2022. The first season is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

