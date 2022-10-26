One of the biggest reasons why The Lord of the Rings is so popular is something you can’t see. It’s something that sometimes you don’t even notice and yet it’s always there. Toying with your emotions, subtly at times and more obviously at others. We’re talking about the musicand what composer Howard Shore did for the Lord of the Rings films, Bear McCreary has continued for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

McCreary’s score has been a crucial component to the success of the new show, which recently completed its first season on Prime Video. Themes for the elves, dwarves, Harfoots, Númenor, and more have helped give the show that theatrical quality that makes it special while also linking it to the Rings films that came before. Below, io9 has an exclusive video of McCreary discussing the creation of the music, its themes, and more, with some excellent behind the scenes footage. Check it out.

English Exclusive Lord of the Rings Featurette on Composer Bear McCreary

The beautiful thing about McCreary’s score, and really this goes for any great score, is that it grows on you. When you watch a film or TV show the first time, you’re concentrating on the story, so you might not even notice the music unless it’s very loud and obvious. But, if you watch it again, or listen to it independently, you can begin to appreciate how the music helps mold and inform what’s on screen and how that is as important an ingredient to the project’s success than almost anything else.

Season one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now on Prime Video and season two is now in production. No word on when that might be released but, when it is, you can be sure McCreary is going to give it the invisible, emotional through line, it deserves. You can listen to, pick up a copy, of the soundtrack here.



