Is it 2023 yet? We’re about to explode with anticipation for M3GAN—the killer doll (actually a kid-sized robot powered by an alarmingly self-aware AI) movie produced by noted nightmare inducers James Wan (The Conjuring) and Jason Blum (The Black Phone). This harrowing new clip makes us even more excited.



Granted, we’ve seen a lot of this footage before in the previous trailers, but whatever you do—don’t miss the gruesome li’l snippet at around 57 seconds.

M3GAN - “first look”

“I think people need to be reminded of the fact that this technology is here,” director Gerald Johnston says in the clip. (Do we, Gerald? Do we?) “We’re not that far from something like M3GAN existing and that is pretty unsettling.” A few seconds later, a delighted-with-his-macabre-self James Wan insists “This movie is really fun,” and it’s that blend of emotional reactions—screaming in terror, screaming with laughter—that most draws us to this one. Well, that and also seeing M3GAN do her sassy dance routine on the big screen.

M3GAN stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten; it arrives in theaters January 6.

