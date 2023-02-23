Updates From The Mandalorian, Star Trek: Picard, and More

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kiefer Sutherland goes up against Big Tech in a new look at Rabbit Hole. Shrinking’s Lukita Maxwell has joined Chris Weitz’s new horror movie. The Red Death comes for Iris in a new look at The Flash’s final season. Plus, the Gotham Kidz unite in a new clip from Gotham Knights. Spoilers now!



They Listen

Deadline reports Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking) will star alongside John Cho and Katherine Waterston in They Listen, the upcoming horror film from writer-director Chris Weitz. Details on the plot are still under wraps.

The Gorillaz Movie

During a recent interview with the Belgian magazine HUMO (via Stereogum), Damon Albarn confirmed the planned Gorillaz movie has been canceled at Netflix.

Yes. That is to say, and without naming names because the whole matter has not yet been settled: the streaming platform for which we were making the film has withdrawn. They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings. And, as has been classic Hollywood practice for decades, the guy we were working with has moved on to another company. From then on you have lost your guardian angel, and there seems to be a bad smell hanging on you. Hollywood is quite territorial: if a new guy comes along, he must and will have a different opinion, even if he secretly agrees with his predecessor.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Donkey Kong, Peach, Mario, Toad, and Cranky Kong race the Rainbow Road on a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods also enjoys its own ScreenX poster from Regal Cinemas.

True Blood

According to Variety, HBO has canceled its planned revivals of True Blood and Six Feet Under at HBO Max.

From

However, Spoiler TV reports From has been renewed for a third season at MGM+. Production is expected to begin this May.

Star Trek: Picard

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via /Film), Michael Dorn stated “because of” the third season of Picard, he now sees Worf as Star Trek’s own version of John Wick, Jack Reacher, or The Equalizer.

I just hit on this recently. ... Because of this season, I think Worf should be a character like Jack Reacher or John Wick or the Equalizer. It just hit me that that’s kind of who he is. I always thought that Worf had a place in some show, maybe not even the lead, but just as a character where he’s prominent.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Din Djarin, Grogu, Bo- Katan, and Greef Karga also enjoy new posters courtesy of The Mandalorian’s official Twitter page.

Rabbit Hole

Kiefer Sutherland unspools a Big Tech conspiracy to destabilize U.S. democracy in the trailer for Rabbit Hole, his new series at Paramount+ co-starring Charles Dance, Rob Yang, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, Ishan Davé, and Wendy Makkena.

Rabbit Hole | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Gotham Knights

The Gotham Kidz plan an escape in a new clip from the pilot episode of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights 1x01 Sneak Peek Clip 1 “Pilot”

The Flash

Finally, Ryan “The Red Death” Wilder pays a visit to Iris in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash.

The Flash 9x04 Promo “Mask of the Red Death, Part One” (HD) Season 9 Episode 4 Promo | Final Season

