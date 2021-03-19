Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, commonly known as the QAnon Congresswoman, was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Friday. The social media crackdown coincided with the introduction of a resolution to expel the congresswoman from Georgia from the House, but Twitter claims its enforcement was an error.

Rep. Greene has been a vocal peddler of grievance, victimhood, and disinformation, so she’s not passing up the chance to make some hay.

In a statement to Gizmodo, a Twitter spokesperson said:

We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.

Greene’s office told multiple outlets that “Twitter provided no explanation” for what they said would be a 12-hour suspension. On her personal Facebook page, the congresswoman wrote:

Today Democrats are introducing a resolution to EXPEL me from Congress. And all of a sudden overnight, Twitter suspended me at 1 am for 12 hours for absolutely no reason, with no explanation. They’re doing everything they can to silence me because I am a threat to the Swamp!

One can only trust the details of Rep. Greene’s Facebook posts so much. She famously used the platform to call for the execution of Democratic politicians and to spread conspiracy theories about school shootings be false flag operations as well as to claim that Jewish space lasers were used to set the California wildfires. While she claims to be a fierce warrior who will not bow to “cancel culture,” she routinely takes the cowards way out by deleting embarrassing Facebook posts or claiming that she didn’t know the Rothschilds were Jewish.

Reply to her email, Jack!

One thing that’s definitely true is Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California introduced a resolution in the House on Friday calling for Rep. Greene’s expulsion from the legislative body. In her short time in office, Greene has engaged in bigoted harassment of her colleagues, refused to follow House rules for wearing a mask, and repeatedly incited violence by continuing to spread the lie that Donald Trump won the presidential election. “I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled,” Rep. Gomez said on Friday.

But Rep. Greene has weathered Twitter suspensions before, and the effort to expel her from the House, which needs 2/3rds support to succeed, is expected to go nowhere.

Coincidentally, on Thursday, Twitter announced a public call for input on how users believe the company should handle policy violations on the platform when they’re committed by world leaders.