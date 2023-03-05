20th Century Studios Comes to Comics with New Marvel Imprint

Last year, the news broke that Marvel was releasing a new comic book for the Planet of the Apes franchise ahead of its eventual return to theaters in 2024. That future film will be released under the 20th Century Studios banner, and it appears the production company will continue to live on in the comics space beyond this one series.



Per the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has formed the 20th Century Studios imprint for comics based on the movie studio’s films. So beyond the Apes comic from David F. Walker and Dave Wachter, that means future comics based on the Alien and Predator franchises will go under this banner as well. It’s well-timed; both horror franchises have gotten monthly comics in recent years, and have gotten renewed interest thanks to Prey and the upcoming Alien installment that’s nearing production from director Fede Alvarez. The branding will first appear in Planet of the Apes #1 in April, followed by Alien #1 (by Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo) and Predator #2 (from Ed Brisson and Netho Diaz) later that month.

Marvel Comics’ editor-in-chief CB Cebulski told the Reporter that Marvel had been looking for “a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love. This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that.”

Added 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell, “We’ve had a blast working with C.B. and his team and, as lifetime Marvel comics fans, it’s an honor to be a part of such an enduring creative legacy. We think fans will love the fresh takes on these beloved, iconic movies.”

While those three franchises are the primary ones listed, it likely won’t end there. Recall that back at Cinemacon in 2019, Disney said it was working on future movies for Alien, along with the Kingsman and Maze Runner franchises. If and when those movies eventually crop up, there’ll likely be comics to go along with them.

