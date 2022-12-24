The Planet of the Apes franchise has been on ice since the reboot films wrapped up with 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Fox is preparing to start the films up again in 2024, meaning we’ll see what the series is like now that Disney has a hold of it. And with Disney comes Marvel, which means some new comics.



Starting next year, Marvel will be publishing a brand new Planet of the Apes ongoing series from writer David F. Walker (Bitter Root, Power Man & Iron Fist) and artist Dave Wachter (Guns of Shadow Valley, Aliens: Aftermath). The comic was originally announced back in June, with editor-in-chief CB Cebulski saying at the time that the new comic “is going explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!”. Before the new ongoing’s release, the Apes will headline variant covers for multiple Marvel Comics throughout February, including Venom, Avengers, and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

As a comic book series, Planet of the Apes has been published by numerous comic publishers over the years, including Boom! Comics more recently. Marvel got a hold of the property back in 1974 under its Curtis Magazines imprint, which ran from that year to 1977. During that time, Marvel also published comic adaptations of the then-first five Apes films, and colored adaptations of the original two films. Those 1970s comics, published under the title of Adventures of the Planet of the Apes, will be reprinted and released during 2023.

Currently, this new Apes comic is the only one from Marvel being released. With its Fox franchises like Alien and Predator, comics for those series haven’t ballooned in size like Star Wars has, but don’t be surprised if there are some tie-in books coming around the time that fourth movie is gearing up for release.

Planet of the Apes #1 will release on print and digital in April 2023.

