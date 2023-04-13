Everything You Need to Know About Monica Rambeau Before The Marvels

While we were introduced to a young Monica in Captain Marvel, which took place in the ‘90s, her real debut came in Disney+ series WandaVision. Played by Teyonah Parris, Monica follows in her mother Maria’s footsteps and becomes an operative for the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division, agency, aka S.W.O.R.D. Unfortunately, when Monica was Blipped away, her mother passed away. Returning to S.W.O.R.D., Monica was part of the team that investigated the magical field of energy around Westview in WandaVision, getting sucked into the strange, TV-styled reality created by the grieving Scarlet Witch. Her DNA was rewritten by crossing the barrier, which was rewritten further when an angry Wanda ejected her from Westview. And it was rewritten yet again when Monica entered Westview a second time, giving her the power to absorb and see energy, as well as become intangible. At the end of WandaVision, she was recruited by a Skrull agent for a mysterious mission in space, which is where we find her in The Marvels trailer.

