Masters of the Universe: Revolution Adds a Super New Star to Its Cast

Sam Raimi wants to do a second Drag Me to Hell. Disney is giving us another new look at Little Mermaid at the Oscars this weekend. Meet the heroes of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in a new featurette. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash. Spoilers go!



Drag Me to Hell 2

During a recent Reddit AMA, Sam Raimi revealed his production company is “trying to come up with a story” for a sequel to Drag Me to Hell.

The team at Ghost House Pictures: Romel Adam and Jose Canas are trying to come up with a story that would work and I’m anxious to hear if they do!

Resident Evil: Death Island

Bloody-Disgusting reports the animated Resident Evil movie, Death Island, has been rated “R” for “bloody violence and language.”

The Little Mermaid



Disney has released a new poster for its live-action Little Mermaid.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

New images from Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham reveal the 1920 s versions of James Gordon, Harvey Dent, Jason Todd, and Cassandra Cain.

Evil Dead Rise

Meanwhile, the official Evil Dead Twitter page has released a new teaser in honor of International Women’s Day.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves briefly discuss their characters in a new featurette.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Meet the Characters (2023 Movie)

Simulant

The android replica of Jordana Brewster’s late husband (Rob bie Amell) takes romance lessons from a roboticist (Simu Liu) on how to win her back in the trailer for Simulant.

SIMULANT Official Trailer | Mongrel Media

Cocaine Shark

A stop-motion hammerhead/lobster hybrid escapes from a secret drug lab in the trailer for Wild Eye Releasing’s Cocaine Bear mockbuster, Cocaine Shark.

COCAINE SHARK - Official Trailer

Knights of the Zodiac

Toei has also released a new trailer for its live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie.

新田真剣佑ハリウッド初主演作！ 映画『聖闘士星矢 The Beginning』本予告

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Deadline reports Melissa Benois t will take over the role of Teela from Sarah Michelle Gellar when Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe returns for Revolution, a continuation of 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is now filming in Yonkers, New York, according to a report from News 12 Bronx.

The Flash

Finally, Khione is tested for superpowers in the trailer for “The Good, The Bad, and the Lucky, ” next week’s episode of The Flash.

The Flash 9x06 Promo “The Good, The Bad, And The Lucky” (HD) Season 9 Episode 6 Promo

