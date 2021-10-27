It’s rare that trailers are as spoiler-filled as this new video for the second half of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith’s “continuation” of the classic ‘80s He-Man cartoon. I assume it’s in hopes of winning back some of those grumbling fans who disliked the first half of the series. I hope it works, because this trailer is absolutely rad as hell.

Advertisement

Admittedly (as I admit every time I write about Masters of the Universe for io9) I am a huge He-Man fan, so I am clearly biased. But it truly appears that Smith saved the best—so much best, all the best—for the second half of Revelation. Take a look...

We already knew Savage He-Man would be arriving to kick Skelegod’s ass and, by extension (and narrative convention), that Prince Adam wouldn’t stay dead for long. Seeing Teela finally tap into her heritage as the Sorceress’ daughter (which was only teased at in the original series) to resurrect Adam is pretty satisfying, as is knowing she’ll be battling Evil-Lyn, who’s currently moonlighting as Castle Grayskull’s new Sorceress, complete with a bat-headdress to match the original’s eagle version.

The massive, epic battle that clearly going to close out the show looks to have every Masters of the Universe character/action figure ever, which is truly what all He-Man fans have ever wished for. It seems fantastic, not the least because it teases the return of arguably the very best character in the first half of Revelation, who just happened to be the awful character in the ‘80s cartoon). But that scene where Prince Adam raises his arm aloft, calls forth the power without the Power Sword, hulks out into Savage He-Man and just beats the holy hell out of Skelegod—my jaw literally dropped. I’m glad the scene was so brief in the trailer, because while I’m glad I know it’s coming, I can’t wait to see what else Savage He-Man has in store.

And I can’t wait to see what else Masters of the Universe: Revelation as a whole has in store when part two arrives on Netflix on November 23.

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off HempFusion CBD Chill out

Get capsules, topicals, tinctures, and more in a variety of strengths at a steep markdown. Promo code: SPOOKY

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

