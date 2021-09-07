This is the week. The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections will be revealed to the world Thursday morning at 9 a.m. EST. That’s still two days away, though, so to hold you over Warner Bros. is kicking off its marketing for the fourth film in style, with a new poster and old website.



Below, you can see the full, first teaser poster for The Matrix Resurrections, written and directed by Lana Wachowski. The upcoming sci-fi film brings back stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss while adding Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and others. As the image tells you, the film will be released in theaters (and HBO Max) on December 22.

You’ll also notice the poster lists the website WhatIsTheMatrix.com which originally launched along with the first movie way back in 1999. Until today, it hadn’t been updated since “The Matrix Trilogy” went to 4K in 2018. Now the site lets fans make the same choice Thomas Anderson (not yet Neo) had to make in the original Matrix and will again in The Matrix Resurrections: the blue pill or the red pill. Depending on your choice, the site “will render one of over 180,000 unique teaser videos possible based on the pill chosen and time of day” according to a press release, all of which includes footage from the movie and the voices of its stars.



So, yes, you have to wait until Thursday to see the first trailer, but there are also over 180,000 teasers on the site right now, so that’s plenty to check while you wait. Plus, in case you missed it, the trailer did screen last month at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and we were there to describe it in as much detail as possible. Basically, while none of it is that sweet, sweet, trailer action, there are a few things to occupy your time until you finally see what a 2021 Matrix movie looks like.

