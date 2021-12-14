Morpheus said it best: “No one can be told what t he Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.” That goes double for the upcoming fourth film in the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections. Even someone who has seen every single trailer, TV spot, or clip that’s been released so far probably can’t say for certain what the movie’s about. But a new featurette comes closest so far to answering a few of your burning questions.

In the below video, we learn where, exactly, Thomas Anderson (played by Keanu Reeves) is. We learn how that relates to Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and even how new character Bugs (Jessica Henwick) fits in to their story. It’s not a complete explanation but the dots are starting to come together.

Going into this movie, there were some obvious questions. Fans assumed Neo was dead. Was he actually dead? They know for sure that Trinity is dead, so how is she back? Trailers have also shown footage from the previous three Matrix movies— so could this be just another one of the Neo variants we learned about in The Matrix Reloaded?

This video suggests that, somehow, some way, Neo and Trinity are in t he Matrix. All the talk of being fed blue pills, and then seeing him take a red pill, clarifies that. But wasn’t someone going to disconnect the Matrix? Also, if Bugs has a crew of people who not only believe in Neo but are clearly from the real world, how does that work? How do they know about Neo? Wasn’t the real world supposed to be freed?

All of those questions, and many more, will be answered on December 22 when The Matrix Resurrections hits not just theaters, but HBO Max . We’ll have more about the film, including a review and interviews with the writers, as that date gets closer.

