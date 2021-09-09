When The Matrix Revolutions ended in 2003, few could have guessed we’d be here today, almost 20 years later, going back to where it all started. Back to The Matrix. After years of rumors, speculation, and anticipation, you better get ready to return to a world of red pills, blue pills, sentinels, agents, and more. Please enjoy watching the tremendous spectacle that is The Matrix Resurrections trailer.

Even though that trilogy of films by the Wachowskis put a bow on the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss), Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), and the rest—The Matrix Resurrections is doing exactly what its title promises: resurrecting the series. Lana Wachowski writes and directs the latest film which brings back Reeves and Moss are along with newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff.

We’ll have a full, detailed breakdown up later today but let’s talk overall first impressions. Interestingly, most of the stuff that was available earlier this week as a tease on the official WhatIsTheMatrix website isn’t in this trailer, which is rather exciting. Beyond that, there has to be some kind of time-loop, replay-of-reality narrative happening here. Is Abdul-Mateen playing a young Morpheus? Or is he someone that’s related to Morpheus? The similarities are strikingly intentional. If he is a younger version of the character, could this have all happened before the events of the original films? Is this a story of Neo and Trinity forever destined to save themselves and free Zion? Does Zion even exist in this world anymore? Who is even controlling the Matrix? The questions we have about the world itself are innumerable.



The trailer shows a similar arc to the original movie too; Thomas Anderson is stuck in his tech-obsessed reality, then begins to liberate his mind, learn to fight (or maybe just relearning?), and eventually become very powerful with his abilities to manipulate the computer world of the Matrix. The woman with the Alice in Wonderland book has very big Oracle vibes. We see people fighting agents, running up walls, a little bit of everything. Really the main difference between this trailer and what we remember of the original is that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are each 20 years older.

Everything about this looks fantastic though, it could be a movie that reignites a passion for cinema much in the way the original film did back in 1999. That’s a tall order to be sure—but if anyone can do it, it’s the team behind The Matrix. The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters, and on HBO Max, December 22.

