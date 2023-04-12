Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai | Official Teaser | Max

The much-anticipated animated Gremlins prequel series finally has a premiere date: May 23. The show “takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 Gremlins film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”

The outstanding voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, plus original Gremlins star Zach Galligan and guest stars Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang.