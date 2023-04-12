What, you thought HBO Max and Discovery+ were going to join forces, adopt a new name (“Max,” launching May 23), and not announce a ton of news? Scroll through for exciting updates on The Batman spin-off The Penguin, new Game of Thrones and Conjuring series, and an almost alarming amount more!
The Penguin
We’ve finally got our first look at the eight-episode crime drama series from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios; it features Colin Farrell reprising his villainous role from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The rest of the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.
The Big Bang Theory spin-off
The nerd sitcom was never a favorite among the nerds of io9, for reasons, but The Big Bang Theory was a hit nonetheless, and that explains why Max and executive producer Chuck Lorre are working on a new Big Bang Theory-adjacent comedy series. There are no plot details as of yet but Young Sheldon, the prequel currently airing on CBS, has already got that particular angle covered.
The Conjuring series
Hooray for horror! What’s described in a Max press release as “a drama series based on the films in New Line Cinema’s ‘The Conjuring Universe’” is on the way, with The Conjuring producer Peter Safran serving as executive producer; filmmaker James Wan is also “in talks” to come aboard as executive producer. No word on the plot except it will “continue the story established in the feature films.”
Peter & the Wolf
“Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit an animated rendition of the beloved classic tale Peter & the Wolf featuring music and narration by Gavin Friday, and artwork based on original illustrations by Bono. The special transforms Sergei Prokofiev’s much-loved symphony into an enchanting and contemporary visual masterpiece that touches on themes of growing up, loss, courage, transformation, and our relationship with nature. The animated short film is scheduled to premiere later this year and is part of an ongoing relationship with Irish Hospice Foundation.”
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
The much-anticipated animated Gremlins prequel series finally has a premiere date: May 23. The show “takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 Gremlins film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”
The outstanding voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, plus original Gremlins star Zach Galligan and guest stars Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang.
True Detective: Night Country
“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” With a cast that also includes Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes, this installment in the mystery series comes from Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), who serves as showrunner and writer and directs all the episodes.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight
Dunk and Egg ahoy! A new Game of Thrones prequel series has just gotten a series order! We knew this one was in the works, but it’s still exciting. It will be written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin (we’re never getting Winds of Winter, are we?) and Ira Parker; Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. The logline: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”
Rick and Morty: The Anime
Nope, no information on who’ll be doing the voices.
Tiny Toons Looniversity
No more details here either, but we got a reminder that the Tiny Toons reboot is still happening, with a new poster and a “coming soon” release window.