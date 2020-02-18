Microsoft Rolls Word, Excel, and Powerpoint Into One Unified App for Android

Screenshot : Microsoft Office 365 ( YouTube )

Microsoft is finally bringing three of its obligatory products under a single, unified app for Android—meaning users who use all three apps will no longer be required to install all three individually.

Back in November, the company rolled out a public preview of its all-in-one Office app for iOS and Android, though Android Police noted that the preview was reverted back to private testing. Now, however, the app is available for free to all Android users in the Google Play store. In addition to combining all three of the apps into one, the app also offers several mobile-specific ways to easily create documents and perform common tasks directly from your phone.

In addition to standard real-time collaboration and cloud storage features that are accessible by signing into a Microsoft account, the app allows users to create PowerPoints presentations with images from their phones, turn an image of a table into an Excel sheet, capture a image of a word document and turn it into an editable Word file, and access some integrated Office Lens features. Office also supports handy tasks like in-app PDF signing using a finger, Sticky Notes, and quickly creating a PDF of a sheet, slideshow, or Word documents.

According to Android Police, Office isn’t currently supported on tablets or on Chromebooks. We’ve reached out to the company for further information about the rollout and will update this post if we hear back.

In the meantime, you can snag Microsoft’s all-in-one Office app right here.