There’s no stopping those yellow and blue overall- wearing Minions from wreaking havoc at Universal Studios Resorts, as long as their hold on the children doesn’t meet it s match.

Illumination’s franchise hit characters are set to expand on their own turf at Universal Studio Orlando. Joining the Minion Mayhem attraction is Illumination Ave, a new family- friendly destination—or in my opinion, a boulevard of broken dreams for us Universal Monsters fans (RIP, Monsters Cafe). The new immersive area will add a new attraction— Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast— as well as several themed dining destinations inspired by the animated universe of those silly idiots kids can’t get enough of, and apparently neither can adults (l ooking at you, relatives who can’t stop sharing questionable, unauthorized Minions memes ).

The Minions land, which will be one of the first park stops, invites guests and their kids to get all hopped up on sugar at Pop-a-Nana and Bake My Day before making their way to the Minions Cafe, which will feature savory options to manage the come down.

Here’s an early look at the design of the place, a new ride logo, and the interesting food on the way.