Since its release in February, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur has been one of the more charming Marvel shows we’ve gotten, animated or otherwise. Throughout the series’ first season, the titular crimefighting duo (voiced respectively by Diamond White and Fred Tatasciore) have gone up against a variety of Marvel villains, with the most well-known of the bunch being Laurence Fishburne as the Beyonder. And though there isn’t a release date for season two yet, it looks like the show will continue to bring some eclectic villains into its world.



Marvel has revealed Molecule Man as one of the primary antagonists for Moon Girl’s second season. Voiced by Battlestar Galactica and Coco’s Edward James Olmos, he’s set to debut in the premiere and appear throughout the season . In the press release, the creative team explained that they wanted someone with a voice equally as powerful as Fishburne’s, which led them to bringing on Olmos. Molecule Man, who first debuted in 1963's Fantastic Four #20 from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, is best known for porting Miles Morales to the primary Marvel Universe in the aftermath of 2015's Secret Wars after t he young Spider-Man gave him a cheeseburger.

In the context of Moon Girl, Molecule Man (whose appearance can be viewed below) is described as an all-powerful being who can manipulate nonliving organic matter. Feeling ostracized due to the immense power he now wields, he fled to another world and has since turned it into “an incredible world of natural wonder,” which has become a tourist trap for aliens and multiversal beings. He and the Beyonder already have a history—in the comics, lab technician Owen Reece gained his cosmic powers after getting blasted with radiation from the dimension housing the Beyonder—and the two cosmic beings have been at each other’s throats ever since. How Lunella fits into their beef, and how she’ll have to deal with catching the attention of both of them, remains to be seen.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur will return with new episodes on Disney Channel and Disney+ in the near future. The first season is fully watchable on Disney+.



