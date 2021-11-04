Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hints at another iconic video game foe. The Flash and Snowpiercer tease their returns. Matt Ryan returns to Legends of Tomorrow, but not as we know him. Plus, a new look at the next Batwoman. Spoilers get!



Spider-Man: No Way Home

According to a new report from Comic Book, foreign ticket site Ingress alleges that Spider-Man: No Way Home runs 159 minutes long—which would make it the second-longest MCU film behind Avengers: Endgame, if true.

Hellraiser

Jamie Clayton, who has been cast as Pinhead in the upcoming Hellraiser reboot, posted a video of the film’s make-up team taking a preparatory cast of her own head on Instagram.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Bloody-Disgusting has a new Welcome to Raccoon City poster spotlighting one of the game’s iconic mutant enemies, the Licker.

Eternals

Marvel has now released a text-heavy video giving the lowdown on the Deviants: “an ancient race of monstrous predators that wipe out the intelligent lifeforms of each planet they inhabit.”

Even Mice Belong in Heaven

Okay, so...in the trailer for this Czech, stop-motion film, a mouse who accidentally shit herself in front of her peers attempts to make up for it by harassing a neighboring fox, but somehow gets them both killed in the process. The mouse and fox befriend each other in the afterlife, but then win a celestial carnival game together, and so are returned to Earth in opposite bodies. It’s The Fox and the Hound meets All Dogs Go to Heaven!

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Once, Upon Time” — the third episode of Doctor Who’s thirteenth season.

On a planet that shouldn’t exist, the Doctor and her friends face a battle to survive.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Spoiler TV also has a quick synopsis for “Starstruck, ” the third episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course. Written by: Chad Quandt Directed by: Alan Wan

Snowpiercer

The third season of Snowpiercer will premiere Monday, January 24 on TNT.

The Flash

Comic Book has a new poster for “Armageddon”—The Flash’s upcoming season premiere/start of the latest crossover event.

Hawkeye

Vera Farmiga is confirmed to play Kate’s mom, Eleanor Bishop, in a new TV spot for Hawkeye.

Batwoman

Batwoman unloads Professor Pyg’s latest murder on Alice in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Lesson From Professor Pyg. ”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Matt Ryan returns as a brand-new character in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow—“It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad Mad Scientist”.

Banner art by Jim Cook