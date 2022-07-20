Deadline reports that Simon McQuoid will return to direct the Mortal Kombat sequel, which does not currently have a release date. The 2021 pandemic hit was McQuoid’s first feature film after a career spent working on video games and directing commercials for ad agencies. HBO used the film to gauge audience’s interest in returning to theaters, and after the success of both in-person and screening numbers, it was quick to order a sequel.

There’s no hints yet on what plot the sequel will follow, and a new screenwriter, Jeremy Slater, is currently on the hook for a sequel script. Slater was most recently attached to Moon Knight as the lead writer, and also helped develop The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

Mortal Kombat is, of course, based on the video game franchise which first debuted in 1992. There have been other attempts to embody the property on film, but both the 1995 and 1998 attempts were considered rather poor, if not without a certain cheesy charm. We’ll bring you more on HBO’s plan for the future of Mortal Kombat on the big screen as and when we learn it.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.