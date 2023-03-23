The Most Popular Dog Breeds on Instagram Are Also the Sickest

Dog content is a tried and true path to social media domination. And at this point, you may even know a dog-fluencer—someone who runs an Instagram/TikTok account dedicated to personifying their dog—in your own life. These wildly popular pet profiles run the gamut from Bunny the Button Pressing Sheepadoodle to Winston the Wiener, and pet wellbeing site OurFitPets has crunched the numbers to find the world’s most Instagrammable dogs by cataloging how many posts each breed’s hashtag hosts.

But at some point in the quest to breed the most Instagrammable dog, what price do our furry friends pay for that engagement? Breeding dogs is usually a vain attempt at developing the cutest, most muscular, or smallest dog possible, but this genetic wheel of fortune has left some of the most popular dogs with debilitating health problems.