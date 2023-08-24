The Muppets Take Manhattan Commands the Spotlight in 4K Ultra HD

Few did the timeworn Hollywood plot of “hey, guys, let’s put on a show!” better than the Muppets, and their ultimate realization of that underdog scenario is probably 1984's Broadway fantasy The Muppets Take Manhattan—the third feature they starred in after The Muppet Movie and The Great Muppet Caper, and the latest in the series to get a 4K Ultra HD release.



The film, which introduced the idea of the Muppet Babies, featured Kermit and Miss Piggy’s maybe real wedding (depends who you ask; the bride would definitely say it’s legally binding), and boasted what’s still one of the all-time great Muppets celebrity cameos (Joan Rivers forever), is being “remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative with Dolby Vision, plus all-new Dolby Atmos immersive audio 4K picture and Atmos sound mix approved by director Frank Oz.” You’ll be able to see every nubbin of felt on Kermit’s face, and practically feel the sting of Piggy’s signature karate chop.



The other star cameos in this one are a wonderfully ‘80s bunch, with Art Carney, Dabney Coleman, Elliott Gould, Gregory Hines, Liza Minnelli, and Brooke Shields, among others; eagle-eyed Star Trek fans might also spot Gates McFadden—billed as “Cheryl McFadden”—who worked at the Jim Henson Company before starring on The Next Generation, and here pops up as the secretary to Coleman’s character.

The Muppets Take Manhattan marked the solo directorial debut for Oz—after co-helming The Dark Crystal with Jim Henson—and it makes sense he stuck with something he already knew extremely well, juggling his work behind the camera with his roles as Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and others. Oz, who’s since had a stellar career directing mostly comedy, including Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, In & Out, Bowfinger, and Death at a Funeral, will surely bring fascinating insight to his brand-new commentary track, which is the only special feature included in the 4K Ultra HD version. The Blu-ray included in the release has just two, and they’re not new: an interview with the late Jim Henson, and “Muppetisms” shorts with Miss Piggy, Kermit, Pepe, and Fozzie.

The Muppets Take Manhattan hits 4K Ultra HD on October 24.

