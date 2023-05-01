9 of the Best Flops on Display at the Museum of Failure

Do or do not, there is no try, and nowhere is that better exemplified than at the Museum of Failure. The Museum of Failure is a traveling showcase of over 150 of the worst failures in tech, medicine, food, and sex we’ve seen over the last few decades. Notable failures include 3D TV’s, Cyberpunk 2077, and many ventures from Elon Musk. The museum is the brainchild of Samuel West, a psychologist who is obsessed with the art of failure and currently serving as a design consultant for companies across the world.

The museum is a microcosm of failure, of course, but it’s also a display of what was once innovation. Exhibition organizers told Gizmodo during our visit that the goal of the showcase is to recontextualize what failure means—at some point, somewhere all of these projects started as ideas that someone thought could change the world. The Museum of Failure is currently open in Brooklyn’s Industry City until June, but here’s a peek of some of our favorite exhibits.