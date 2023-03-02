Liquid Cooling and Phones That Charge in 5 Minutes: What You Missed From MWC 2023

OnePlus’s liquid-cooled smartphone

Do you know that scene in Batman & Robin when Mr. Freeze gets so icy his veins pulse in a different color? That’s what OnePlus’s Active CryoFlux reminded me of when I saw the press release for it . As for the name, it sounds like something you’d get done at a med spa to sculpt your body.



OnePlus is positioning Active CryoFlux as a liquid cooling system for the OnePlus 11 and beyond. It’s entirely a concept at this stage. While it would be nice to see something akin to this come to mobile devices, it’s hard to imagine that, in its current implementation, it aids in helping performance.

OnePlus also took to the show to confirm that it would launch a foldable in the second half of this year. The company quietly previewed it at its OnePlus 11 launch event last month, but it made the timeline official in a panel on the MWC show floor. We’ve been expecting it since patents circulated for the OnePlus V Flip and OnePlus V Fold.