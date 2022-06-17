Mike Lindell—aka the MyPillow Guy—is convinced that Walmart is trying to cancel him as the retailer pulls MyPillow from its stores, opting to sell the product online instead. Cancel culture at its finest.



CEO of MyPillow and Trump-BFF Mike Lindell is beefing with retail giant Walmart, claiming that the company is cancelling him. Insider reported that Lindell was told on a Zoom call with Walmart about two weeks ago that the retailer would no longer be selling MyPillow in stores, and will instead carry them exclusively on the Walmart website. Lindell apparently called Walmart “absolutely disgusting” and claimed that MyPillow is one of the best selling products at Walmart. MyPillow did not immediately return our request for comment, but Walmart did confirm to us via email: “While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com.”

Lindell took to Faceb ook live earlier this week to voice his frustration on the decision. “As everybody knows, what happened last year with the cancel culture,” he rambled, after struggling to set up and unmute his phone. “Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, HEB, all these place cancelled MyPillow. Shame on them, it’s disgusting.”

Lindell is referring to the January 6th i nsurrection (you know, that thing that happened last year), which saw far-right groups mainly consisting of Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building on unfounded claims of election fraud. One person that was peddling those claims was/is Lindell, and he’s right. Not about the election being stolen of course, but since Lindell began speaking out about election fraud stores have pulled his product from their inventories. Bed Bath & Beyond removed MyPillow shortly after the i nsurrection, and Kohl’s, regional grocery chain HEB, and online furniture retailer Wayfair followed suit shortly after.

Mike Lindell is an interesting one. It’s hard to believe there’s a person in the GOP more unhinged than Marjorie Taylor Greene who says climate change is healthy, or the 19 Republican politicians tweeting out nearly identical statements following a school shooting. But there he is, keeping us all on our toes: Mike Lindell.