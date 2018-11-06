A probe of U.S. Navy sailors accused of distributing and using LSD is expanding. At least two men who worked in the nuclear reactor department on the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier are reportedly facing a court-martial, and at least 12 others are said to be under investigation over the psychedelic drug.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the probe’s existence back in February, but the Navy had little to say about it at the time. On Monday, Stars and Stripes claimed that two men were officially charged in August. From the report:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Miller, a machinist’s mate, is accused of using, possessing and distributing LSD from January to February 2018, according to his charge sheet. Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Gevero, an electrician’s mate, is accused of distributing LSD and possessing anabolic steroids in February, his charge sheet stated.

Advertisement

A Navy spokesperson told the outlet that its initial investigation is over and that three other men have charges pending related to possession of controlled substances. The Journal previously reported that authorities in Japan (where the aircraft carrier was stationed) were also investigating the sailors under suspicion that they were distributing LSD to Japanese citizens but that case was allegedly dropped in June.

On Tuesday, the Navy Times reported that the probe is larger than previously understood. A Navy spokesman confirmed to the Times that 10 other sailors in the nuclear reactor department “were administratively disciplined on LSD-related charges.” The spokesperson also said the men’s previous work with nuclear fucking reactors has been reviewed and “no improper work was identified.”



The Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gizmodo, but it seems safe to say that all the details on this case are not out at this point.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s just a sign of the times, but it’s weird for this case to come up after a group of 14 troops from the Airforce were implicated in an LSD ring being run on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The men were part of the 90th Missile Wing, which guards a third of the Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles that are housed in underground silos, ready to launch. Why is there a boom in psychonauts with such close proximity to total destruction? We do not know.

[Navy Times, Stars and Stripes, Wall Street Journal]