Send Love Across the Multiverse With Our Nerdy Valentine's Day Cards

From Avatar: The Way of Water to Everything Everywhere All at Once, tell your sweetheart you love them in the nerdiest way possible with our Valentines!

James Whitbrook
Illustration: Vicky Leta

It’s the most romantic time of the year once more, and as always, io9 has got your back if you need to tell someone you love them through the medium of genre film and TV, and questionable puns. Let your heart skip a beat and stroll through our handcrafted nerd Valentines, from Star Wars to Marvel and beyond, from G/O Media Art Director Vicky Leta!

Interview With the Vampire

Illustration: Vicky Leta

Everything’s more romantic when it lasts multiple lifetimes—and involves a little bloodshed.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Illustration: Vicky Leta

Bro, let’s save the oceans together, and maybe get dinner after? Bro?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Illustration: Vicky Leta

The hottest fling in the MCU is relationship goals.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Illustration: Vicky Leta

The most romantic line in a movie last year is an obvious choice for a Valentine, but can you really blame us?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Illustration: Vicky Leta

A love so powerful you can commit to not just one person, but all of their variants across the multiverse? That’s magical.

M3GAN

Illustration: Vicky Leta

Nothing says lov3 like 2023's premiere queer icon/murder robot.

House of the Dragon

Illustration: Vicky Leta

Please, no matter who you are in the court, no feet pics on the first date.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Again)

Illustration: Vicky Leta

True love may be laundry and taxes in one reality. In others, it’s hot dog finger massages.

Our Flag Means Death

Illustration: Vicky Leta

*Fleetwood Mac begins playing in the background*

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Illustration: Vicky Leta

We all love a baddy sometimes—it’s just not always the ultimate evil of your entire world. His taste in jewelry is pretty nice though.

Star Wars: Andor

Illustration: Vicky Leta

We’d give our life for a sunrise we’ll likely never see, but it’d be much more romantic to watch it together.

Pedro Pascal

Illustration: Vicky Leta

No matter the universe, he will always be our daddy.

