The Best Valentine's Day Movies for Nerds

When it comes to romantic movies, most folks can content themselves with swooning over The Notebook or taking a trip on the Titanic. But but nerdy genre film fans appreciate a little time-jumping or severed limbs or robots to spice up their love stories. We’ve scoured all the streaming services to find this master list of the best geeky movies all about love —and where you’ll find them online— just in time for Valentine’s Day viewing.
After each movie, we’ve noted where you can stream the movie for free or with a subscription; in cases where no such version is available, we note where you can pay to rent the flick.
