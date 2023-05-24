WORLD’S FASTEST NERF Blaster - The NERF M134 Minigun

Powered by a rechargeable battery, the MOAB uses a spring-based firing mechanism. With its electric motor cranked to 3,000RPM, it has a firing rate of around 58 darts every second. Darts are fed to the blaster from a 500-shot backpack using a 3D-printed chain feed mechanism, and as each dart is fired, the chain and each dart’s casing is disassembled and ejected. Holding down the fire button (which is hidden beneath a safety cover) will empty the backpack in about nine seconds, but it takes one person around an hour to reassemble the chain and reload all 500 darts.

To make the MOAB more useful in a dart blaster battle (you don’t want to run out of ammo nine seconds in), the firing rate can be adjusted using a small LCD screen, so instead of running until it’s empty, it can be programmed to fire a short burst of darts every time the fire button is pressed.

It is both an absolutely absurd and an amazingly impressive feat of homebrew engineering, and while you can’t buy one yet, or even download the necessary files to 3D print your own, GatlingTommy is exploring ways to get this into the hands of the most devoted (and well-funded) dart blaster fans, either as a fully-functional completed build, or as a DIY 3D-printable kit that includes the various electronic components that can’t come from a 3D printer.