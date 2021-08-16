Are you struggling with a Monday-hating, lasagna-scarfing cat whose lazy lifestyle is starting to become a health issue? If they’re not interested in climbing off your computer keyboard to chase mice, there’s a chance this Nerf blaster that fires discs made of catnip instead of foam might be better motivation to make them more active.

Advertisement

If you’re a dog owner, you may have already seen that Nerf has introduced a line of foam toys aimed at pets too, including a tennis ball blasting bazooka that can launch balls as far as 50 feet. You could argue it’s an easier way to exercise a smaller dog at the park, but in reality, it’s actually a clever way to play with Nerf toys in public without the shame. But why should dogs have all the fun? Cats need exercise too, and cat owners deserve a better tool than a feather on the end of a piece of a string attached to a short stick.

The folks at Blaster Hub, who regularly put Nerf’s latest and greatest offerings to the test, recently tried out the Nerf Catnip Disc Blaster (which is available exclusively at Petco) and found it was about what you’d expect from a $15 toy blaster. A manually primed spring-loaded mechanism launches one of three included flying catnip discs about 10 feet, which is probably why Nerf promotes the toy as being ideal for kittens, and not full-grown felines. If you’re hoping for more range, Nerf makes more powerful blasters that can fire foam discs at distances up to 50 feet, so maybe invest in some catnip spray and give the discs a squirt or two before loading the hopper.

If you’ve got a pair of AAA batteries lying around, the catnip blaster also boasts a built-in laser projector which it turns out is actually just a bright red LED shining through a plastic lens that creates a glowing bullseye image on the floor. At distances farther than a foot that bullseye simply becomes a blurry dot but with the lights dimmed it could be enough to entice a cat into a frantic chase once they tire of the flying discs. If you’re too busy to engage with your cats but want them to feel engaged, this could be a cheap and easy solution, but you might actually be better off just buying the catnip discs refills and throwing them around your home by hand like little frisbees.