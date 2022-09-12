Space is a reliably terrifying place, but things elevate to a new level of “Oh hell no” in Netflix anime series Exception. With Earth in the rearview mirror, a terraforming mission sets out for a distant planet, but the mission soon goes dangerously—nay, monstrously—awry. Check out the trailer here!

exception | Official Trailer | Netflix

Here’s the official synopsis for the series, which is definitely going to mix some big questions (like “What makes a human, human?”) into its running-and-screaming-in-deep-space action: “In the distant future, humanity has been forced to leave Earth and migrate to another galaxy. A spacecraft is sent to a planet to terraform it and the crew is created one by one by a biological 3D printer. However, a fatal error occurs during the creation of one of the members. The crew then begins to encounter a series of unpredictable events.”

Exception has an original story and story and screenplay by Hirotaka Adachi, best-known by the pen name Otsuichi (Goth, Calling You), and if the character designs catch your eye, that’s because they a re by Yoshitaka Amano, an influential artist and illustrator whose credits include Speed Racer, Vampire Hunter D, the Final Fantasy franchise , and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman: Dream Hunters.

Exception hits Netflix October 13.

