This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries

Netflix has been going back and forth on different pricing options and tiers in recent months as the OG streaming service tries to keep up with a global rise in competition and subscriber losses and gains. Most recently, Netflix has slashed subscription costs for many countries including Kenya, Nicaragua, Indonesia, the Philippines, and many others.

As the cost to stream your favorite shows continues to fluctuate , we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest vs most expensive standard Netflix rates, according to VPNWiki - because why wouldn’t we want to know how much some countries are overpaying compared to others?