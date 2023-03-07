This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries

This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries

You might be amazed by the drastic difference in Netflix streaming prices from country to country.

Nikki Main
Netflix prices vary across the world
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Netflix has been going back and forth on different pricing options and tiers in recent months as the OG streaming service tries to keep up with a global rise in competition and subscriber losses and gains. Most recently, Netflix has slashed subscription costs for many countries including Kenya, Nicaragua, Indonesia, the Philippines, and many others.

As the cost to stream your favorite shows continues to fluctuate, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest vs most expensive standard Netflix rates, according to VPNWiki - because why wouldn’t we want to know how much some countries are overpaying compared to others?

#15 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Anna Marin N (left) Magi Bagi (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Ukraine

Standard Plan: $8.00

Most Expensive

Country: Mexico

Standard Plan: $12.17

#14 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Maxim Studio (top left) Creative Photo Corner (top right) em_concepts (bottom left) MarinaDa (bottom right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Countries: Africa, Honduras, Guatemala

Standard Plan: $7.99

Most Expensive

Country: Canada

Standard Plan: $12.22

#13 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: N.Vector Design (left) VectorforPro (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Brazil

Standard Plan: $7.72

Most Expensive

Country: Tajikistan

Standard Plan: $12.59

#12 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Maxim Studio (left) Black Pearl Footage (right) (Getty Images)

Cheapest

Country: Philippines

Standard Plan: $7.24

Most Expensive

Country: Finland

Standard Plan: $12.81

#11 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Q STOCK (left) Creative Photo Corner (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Argentina

Standard Plan: $6.52

Most Expensive

Country: Bahamas

Standard Plan: $12.99

#10 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Mehaniq (left) Maxim Studio (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Morocco

Standard Plan: $6.26

Most Expensive

Country: United Kingdom

Standard Plan: $13.32

#9 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Creative Photo Corner (left) Kittyfly (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: India

Standard Plan: $6.10

Most Expensive

Country: Italy

Standard Plan: $13.37

#8 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Mini Onion (top left) Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH (top right) Tatohra (bottom left & right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Belize

Standard Plan: $5.99

Most Expensive

Countries: Germany, Spain, Austria

Standard Plan: $13.87

#7 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: em_concepts (top left) Design_Bank (top right) Millenius (middle right) Maxim Studio (bottom left) Creative Photo Corner (bottom right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Countries: Paraguay, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Venezuela

Standard Plan: $5.99

Most Expensive

Country: France

Standard Plan: $14.41

#6 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Photo: nortongo (left) Sakchai.K (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Indonesia

Standard Plan: $5.82

Most Expensive

Country: Denmark

Standard Plan: $14.85

#5 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Derek Brumby (left) lexaarts (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Columbia

Standard Plan: $5.64

Most Expensive

Country: USA

Standard Plan: $15.49

#4 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: em_concepts (left) MillaF (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Kenya

Standard Plan: $5.43

Most Expensive

Country: Israel

Standard Plan: $15.39

#3 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Efasein (left) Steve Allen (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Turkey

Standard Price: $5.18

Most Expensive:

Country: Greenland

Standard Price: $16.36

#2 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Creative Photo Corner (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Egypt

Standard Plan: $3.89

Most Expensive

Country: Liechtenstein

Standard Plan: $18.96

#1 Cheapest/Most Expensive Standard Rates

Image for article titled This Is How Much Netflix Costs in 37 Countries
Image: Creative Photo Corner (left) canadastock (right) (Shutterstock)

Cheapest

Country: Pakistan

Standard Plan: $2.92

Most Expensive

Country: Switzerland

Standard Plan: $18.96

