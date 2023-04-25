Synopsis: “When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona— a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.”



Netflix also announced the rest of the movie’s voice cast. Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul Charles, Indya Moore, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman will join previously known stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lee Yang. Nimona is due out sometime this summer.