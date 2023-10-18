Things Are Going Great at Netflix, So It's Raising Prices

Looks like that password sharing crackdown worked: Netflix has reported adding nearly nine million new customers this quarter, bringing its total number of subscribers to 247.2 million as of September 30. Some customers, however, will find their plans are about to go up in price.

As the Hollywood Reporter breaks it down, in the U.S. the basic plan (the lowest-tier plan without ads, which is not available to new subscribers) is increasing by two dollars to $11.99; the premium plan (for those who need Ultra HD and the ability to download on six devices at a time) will have the same increase, going up to $22.99. If you have the ad plan, it’s staying at $6.99, as is the standard plan at $15.49. There will also be similar increases for subscribers in the UK and France, and the price change goes into effect Wednesday.

Today’s letter to shareholders praised both Netflix’s original titles and its licensed content, calling out shows that did big numbers in Q3 like One Piece, The Witcher, Love at First Sight, and Suits. It noted that the ad plan has continued to rise in popularity, and that “our $6.99 per month ads plan in the U.S. continues to support our ads plan growth.” The streamer also touted this plan in particular as “much less than the average price of a single movie ticket.”

The letter also addressed the recently settled WGA strike, as well as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike: “The last six months have been challenging for our industry given the combined writers and actors strikes in the U.S. While we have reached an agreement with the WGA, negotiations with SAG-AFTRA are ongoing. We’re committed to resolving the remaining issues as quickly as possible so everyone can return to work making movies and TV shows that audiences will love.” This is noteworthy since rumors earlier this month suggested that the streamer would not increase prices until after the SAG strike was resolved.