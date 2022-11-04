Head back to the world of James Cameron’s Pandora, but make it cute and tiny with Funko Pops. In celebration of the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water, we’ve got a first look at the Avatar line hitting shelves for the holidays. You can find the pre-order for the character bundle at Walmart.
Toruk Makto (Jake Sully)
Here’s Jake on a real badass looking banshee. You can find him on pre-order here.
Jake Sully
In his Na’vi form.
Jake Sully (Solo)
Here is he is outside the box.
Battle Neytiri
Warrior pose!
Battle Neytiri (Solo)
Love the colors on her and the floating platform.
Miles Quarich
The bad guy. Booooo!
Miles Quarich (Solo)
We have the feeling this is not his final form from the looks of the latest Avatar: The Way of Water trailer cause they’ve been going big on his presence.
Neytiri
Neytiri in her original look, in her element, her power.
Neytiri Close-Up
Her figure poses are so great.
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16.
