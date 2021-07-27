New Ghostbuster: Afterlife Toys Include Figures, Ghost Traps, and More

With the release of a brand new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it’s only fitting a wave of toys comes along with it. io9 is excited to debut three brand new Ghostbusters-themed items, ones that focus primarily on the new film but stay true to the original roots.



We have the first images of Hasbro’s RC RTV Ghost Trap, Fright Features Figures (which depict characters from both the new and original films) as well as Clue: Ghostbusters Edition, which you get a tease of above. We’ve also got images of the Mini-Puft Popper, one of the silliest, funniest Ghostbusters toys yet. It’s a blaster that shoots mini-marshmallow men. Check them all out.