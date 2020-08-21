New Leaked Pixel 5 Renders Depict an Upgraded But Still Humble Midrange Phone

Image : Google via OnLeaks

After finally releasing the Pixel 4a earlier this month, Google has shifted focus to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5G, and now, new leaks for the latter have arrived. The new images show some notable, but not game-changing, upgrades for Google’s upcoming mainstream device.

The latest info comes in the form of high-res renders shared by longtime leaker @OnLeaks in cooperation with Pricebaba and shows a phone with almost exactly the same design as the Pixel 4a, with a couple added upgrades like dual rear cameras and a more eye-catching, sparkly finish.

For some, the Pixel 5's design may come as a bit of a surprise. If we look back at the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, we see that Google has typically opted to go with more sophisticated builds for its mainline Pixel Series. The Pixel 4 sports a rather unique two-tone design and completely forgoes the use of a standard fingerprint sensor in favor of a fancier 3D facial recognition system.

But the Pixel 5's more humble design starts to make more sense when you consider its rumored specs, which reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, as well as the multiple reports claiming that it’ s intended to be more of mid range or “affordable” flagship device. It’s rumored to have a price tag of around $700, instead of closer to $1,000 or more.

Elsewhere, OnLeaks also claims that the Pixel 5 will feature an OLED screen between 5.7 and 5.8-inches. O ther reports mention that the phone will feature a 90Hz display. Interestingly, it seems that the Pixel 5 will only come in one size, which means there may not be a larger XL-sized model like we’ve gotten on previous Pixel phones.

According to Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5 will have 5G support and will launch on Sept. 30 alongside at least one version of the Pixel 4a 5G, with a now- deleted blog post from Google France having mentioned an Oct. 8 ship date. Prosser also says the Pixel 5 will be available in both the black version seen above and a new green color, while the Pixel 4a 5G will be available in basic black and white.

Personally, while I’m a bit disappointed to see Google playing it safe when it comes to the Pixel 5's specs and features, give the recent success of the Pixel 4a and declining sales of high-end $1,000 handsets, it’s hard to blame Google for wanting to create something simpler and more affordable.