When news broke that a future Star Wars movie would bring back Rey in a story about a new Jedi Order, one question immediately came to mind: is this Star Wars Episode X? We still don’t know if it is or isn’t, but a new quote from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hints that the movie could be its very own episode one.

Speaking to Total Film, Kennedy implied Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey movie will almost be a Star Wars movie reboot. “I think what’s always great about Star Wars is it’s a big galaxy, and we’re coming off what was a major war with the First Order,” Kennedy said. “And now, Rey has made a promise to Luke and that’s really the core of where we’re going and what this story will be. And I think it offers just tremendous opportunity to introduce new characters and start with something fresh, because we culminated with what George [Lucas] was creating, and now we take all of that and move it to the next chapter.”

“The next chapter!” That certainly sounds like it could be Episode X. Or, maybe, episode numbers will be reserved for the Skywalker Saga and this will be something new entirely.

But that’s not to say there won’t still be links. In the same interview, Kennedy talked about how the Rey movie will work in tandem with James Mangold’s movie about the dawn of the Jedi. “I think it’s a really nice compliment to what we’re doing with moving into the future with Rey, and then understanding a bit more of where this all came from,” Kennedy said. “Because it will be at the heart of creating the new Jedi Order, so to get a real sense of where that might have began with the dawn of the Jedi could be pretty cool.”

That could be pretty cool. It could be. But the next hurdle is actually putting one of these movies in front of a camera.

As of now, the next Star Wars movie (which is likely to be one of these two) won’t be out until May 26, 2026.

