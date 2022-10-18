You’ve heard of Taco Tuesday, but what about new Star Wars toy Tuesday? No, it doesn’t have the same ring, but that’s what’s currently happening.

We’re currently in the midst of a “nine-week gift giving celebration” called Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy. The program includes weekly reveals of all sorts of brand-new Star Wars products from every area: toys, games, books, you name it. And the subjects are spread across the galaxy too, from the original trilogy and Clone Wars TV show, all the way up to newer shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For this Tuesday, io9 has the first look at two retailer exclusives: t he Target-exclusive Jango Fett’s Starship and Amazon-exclusive Death Star Trench Run Battle Pack, both from the Micro Galaxy Squadron line by Jazwares. Check them out, along with two maybe-even-cooler Wal mart exclusives available today in the same line. Then, keep an eye on the world of Star Wars every Tuesday for more products from the likes of Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, Mattel, and others.