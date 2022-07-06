It seems hard to imagine now, but there was almost a full decade when Star Wars toys didn’t exist. After the 1986 end of the Kenner action figure line, it took until 1995 for Hasbro to bring toys back to shelves with the title “Power of the Force,” and the results were… terrible. Just terrible. So, in order to better appreciate our present, I thought it was worth taking a look back in time to recognize how much worse fans and collectors used to have it.

Infinite thanks to Jedi Temple Archives for its extremely expansive history and gallery of Star Wars action figures. If you want a further look through the halls of collecting history, go check it out.

