Then and Now: 10 Times New York City Drastically Changed via Google Maps

New York City has always been a major hub for financial, commercial, and cultural development with its iconic skyscrapers and dense population. But over the past decade or so, we’ve been able to see the way the city has changed like never before—with Google Maps. Google Maps allows users to (depending on the location) view previous eras of an area using Street View. By entering Street View on Google Maps and clicking “See more dates” in the top left corner, you can see how a particular section of the world has changed assuming it’s been photographed by Google more than once.

New York City is always bustling with development projects, and some of the largest projects and most visited areas of the city have photospheres dating back to 2009. With that, Gizmodo scoured the city for the most abrupt changes in the skyline and went back in time to compare then and now.