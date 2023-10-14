The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2

Comics

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2

New York doesn't just have Comic-Con this weekend, it's also got some impressive cosplay on hand!

By
Justin Carter
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Photo of a Toad cosplayer taken at New York Comic-Con 2023.
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo

It’s that time of year once again, folks, where New York becomes filled with fans and cosplayers due to New York Comic-Con. And as io9 likes to do, we’ve got a slideshow featuring some of the coolest-looking cosplay seen on the show floor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 26

New student, new Gear

New student, new Gear

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 26

Metal Gear Rising: Convengeance

Metal Gear Rising: Convengeance

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 26

Paya on holiday

Paya on holiday

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 26

The return of Pyramid Head

The return of Pyramid Head

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 26

Two clowns walk into a con...

Two clowns walk into a con...

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 26

Hearts off to ya

Hearts off to ya

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 26

The pair who Jujutsus together, Kaisens together

The pair who Jujutsus together, Kaisens together

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 26

Rey returns

Rey returns

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 26


Skull Spartan


Skull Spartan

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 26

I’m Commander Shepard, and this is my...

I’m Commander Shepard, and this is my...

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 26


Reunion of The Seven


Reunion of The Seven

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 26

*points* That’s Chappie!

*points* That’s Chappie!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 26


Do you still have to say it three times, or...?


Do you still have to say it three times, or...?

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 26

Five Nights at Freddy’s, in theaters and Peacock October 27!

Five Nights at Freddy’s, in theaters and Peacock October 27!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 26

Injustice 3 (2026, d. NetherRealm Studios)

Injustice 3 (2026, d. NetherRealm Studios)

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 26

The Comic-Conicles of Riddick

The Comic-Conicles of Riddick

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 26

Hen-shin!

Hen-shin!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 26

Cosplay Punk

Cosplay Punk

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Image: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 26

Oh yes, it’s Thrillerrrrrrrr

Oh yes, it’s Thrillerrrrrrrr

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 26

Samurai Vader

Samurai Vader

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 26

Brought to you by Vault-Tec!

Brought to you by Vault-Tec!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 26

Statue of Liberty Krang

Statue of Liberty Krang

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 26

Sailor Logan

Sailor Logan

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 26

Assassin’s Creed: Trinity

Assassin’s Creed: Trinity

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2
Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

26 / 26