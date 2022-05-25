NFTs were supposed to be a wonderful thing: helping artists maintain control over their own work. I’m not against that at all. But as interest in NFTs has seemingly boomed and busted in the recent years, so too has whatever integrity the world of NFTs had. Forgery and counterfeit pieces are running amok, and artists and buyers are becoming targets. Buyers have had NFTs stol en during phishing attacks, and artists have had their own work stolen and minted as an NFT without their permission. Bummer. For a technology that is so obsessed with being bulletproof and valuable, it sure seems easy to game the system.