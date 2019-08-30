It was supposed to be the ultimate handheld portable gaming console, but the Nintendo Switch didn’t quite fit the bill. The Switch Lite promises a better design for gaming on the go, but Nintendo has only just revealed what is possibly the best new feature for improved portability: a snap-on case with a flip cover for protecting the console’s screen and joysticks.

Right now the case only appears to be available through Nintendo Japan’s online store in your choice of gray, gray, or gray. Sadly, Nintendo isn’t bundling it the with its new console (presumably to keep its discounted price as small as possible) and you’ll have to wait until early November to grab one for about $35. But if Nintendo decides not to release this accessory over here, you can expect to pay considerably more if you have to import one.

There’s no shortage of cases for the original Nintendo Switch, but they all tend to be on the bulky side to accommodate extra Joy-Cons, accessories, and game cartridges. This streamlined alternative is exactly what the Switch Lite needs; it adds minimal bulk while ensuring the console’s delicate joysticks don’t get banged around or snagged in your bag or deep pockets, and it protects that plastic screen from getting horribly scratched up. For those who never travel with their Switch for fear of it not surviving, this is the accessory that might convince you the Switch Lite is worth the upgrade and a necessary travel companion.