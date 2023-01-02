It’s the most wonderful time of the year: awards season, or more specifically, the courting period of awards season where studios drop wonderful behind-the-scenes samples of the past year’s best movies to drum up FYC hype. Sure we’re not the ones actually nominating stuff for awards, but it’s nice to reap the benefits anyway.



The latest benefit being that over the weekend, Indiewire shared the complete script Jordan Peele wrote for his sci-fi wonder Nope as part of the movie’s awards season push. While there might be something to be said about experiencing Nope without the visual element as an interesting exercise in and of itself, given the nature of the mysterious, compelling UFO at the heart of its story. But it’s a chance to see up close what Peele put into the film before it went in front of cameras—what changed, what came across differently, what’s not there entirely.

You can check out Nope’s full script here.

