Once again, for your consideration. Them. That is all.

Cuties! The three of them. Can’t wait to think they are very intimidating when the episodes release. Also, additionally, can’t wait to read all the new ObiKin fic that all of the incredibly tense homoeroticism in the show will spur into production. Thanks fic writers, you’re the real ones.

Obi Wan Kenobi will release its first two episodes May 27 on Disney+.

