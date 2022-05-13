A few members of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and crew appeared in London, England for a press call, and while the pictures are mostly just two men (Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor) staring straight ahead and looking drab in comparison to Moses Ingram, we still managed to find a couple gems to we wanted to share. (You can read our trailer breakdown here.)
2 / 11
Ladies and Gentlethems, Moses Ingram
Ladies and Gentlethems, Moses Ingram
Look, I’m not here to tell anyone how to dress, but Moses Ingram ate these men for breakfast with this look. The layered lace shirt! The split-skirt with the pleated underlayer! The one sheer sock! The patent leather Chelsea boots! She delivered.
3 / 11
The Sun Came Out For One Woman
The Sun Came Out For One Woman
Once again, I want to direct you towards Ingram’s look. That little smirk? She knows she looks good. In the series she plays Inquistor Reva, who is on the hunt for the Jedi who survived Order 66. Her character pursues Kenobi across a few planets, including Tatooine and Daiyu.
4 / 11
Action!
Action!
Standing in between two rather defanged Stormtroopers is the Director and Executive Producer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Deborah Chow. Chow also directed episodes of The Mandalorian, American Gods, and Mr. Robot.
5 / 11
Who’s Missing Their Opening Act?
Who’s Missing Their Opening Act?
Look I’m not saying these guys could open for the Village People but they could, at the very least, be their backup dancers.
6 / 11
The team!
The team!
Look at them. Cuties.
7 / 11
Just boys being boys
Just boys being boys
Just my favorite dumbasses posing very close together nothing to see here, really, just Hayden Christensen and Ewen McGregor standing next to each other with their arms on each other’s backs like they like each other, nothing of note.
8 / 11
She’s beauty, she’s grace
She’s beauty, she’s grace
A brief interruption as I once again state, for the record, that Moses Ingram is an incredibly attractive woman who might be able to kill me in a laser sword fight, but who I would happily duel regardless.
9 / 11
Obikin Confirmed
Obikin Confirmed
Look I’m not saying that Obi-Wan and Anakin are in love but I’m not NOT saying that there’s some really great fanfic out there would prove to anyone that they are in fact, deeply in love with each other and embroiled in a toxic relationship forever. I don’t make the rules, but I do read the fic and it’s very convincing.
10 / 11
Once again, for your consideration. Them. That is all.
Once again, for your consideration. Them. That is all.
Cuties! The three of them. Can’t wait to think they are very intimidating when the episodes release. Also, additionally, can’t wait to read all the new ObiKin fic that all of the incredibly tense homoeroticism in the show will spur into production. Thanks fic writers, you’re the real ones.
Obi Wan Kenobi will release its first two episodes May 27 on Disney+.
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
11 / 11