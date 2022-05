It’s May the Fourth (one of the Star Wars fandom’s favorite days, quickly followed by the Revenge of the Fifth), and Disney and Lucasfilm just shared a brand new trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. I’m genuinely surprised that we actually get a discernible plotline within a trailer, and gosh, it feels good to know that we’re going to be getting that, instead of merely set- up for cameos... hopefully.



That being said, let’s take a look at some of the things we’ve spotted.